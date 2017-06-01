Ban for blind summit crash mini-bus driver

A mini-bus driver who overtook a sewage tanker on a blind summit, causing a crash involving three vehicles, was this week banned from the road for a year and fined £360.

Edward Degnan, 52, of Priors Meadow, Jedburgh, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on the A6089 Kelso-Gordon road on February 21.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard that the Scottish Wildlife Trust project officer had five passengers in the mini-bus when he carried out the overtaking procedure.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said another vehicle was coming the other way and despite the driver hitting the brakes, there was a collision which caused the other car to strike the lorry.

The car driver suffered grazing to his right forearm and a nose injury.

Mr Fraser concluded there was no way the accused should have attempted the overtaking manoeuvre, especially when driving a mini-bus with five passengers.

Defence solicitor Mat Patrick said his client fully appreciated the gravity of the situation.

Sheriff Kevin Drummond said it was to Degnan’s credit he had accepted full responsibility for the events which occurred at an early stage.

But he said it was a significant error of judgement.

Degnan will need to sit the extended test after the 12-month disqualification to get his licence back.