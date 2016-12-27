Ayton man banned from entering any airport

A 40-year-old man accused of breaching the Sexual Offences Act has been banned from entering any airport at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Robert Easton of Old Town, Ayton, appeared from custody and pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to notify police that he intended to travel to Venice on November 28 and returning two days later.

A trial date has been fixed for February 22 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court with an intermediate hearing on January 23.

He was released on bail by Sheriff Peter Paterson with the special condition that he does not enter any airport.