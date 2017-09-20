Appeal after lambs attacked in Hawick

Police are appealing for information after four lambs were attacked on a farm near to Acreknow Reservoir, near Hawick, last week.

The lambs were found to have sustained serious head wounds, with three having had both of their ears completely ripped off, sometime between the evenings of Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15.

Four lambs were attacked on a farm near to Acreknow Reservoir, near Hawick.

PC Claire White of Hawick Police Station said: “It’s believed that the lambs were injured by a dog or dogs and we’re urging anyone who may have information about this, or who saw suspicious behaviour in the area during this time, to come forward.

“These animals suffered brutal injuries and, once again, we’re urging dog walkers to always keep their pets on leads around any livestock.

“All animals are unpredictable and it’s a dogs natural instinct to chase - it is your responsibility as the owner to ensure that your dog is kept under suitable control at all times.

“As well as causing significant harm to these animals and distress to the farmer, you are liable to prosecution if you fail to do so.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Hawick Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3863 of September,15. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.