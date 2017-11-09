Accountant admits £47,000 public cash fraud

A Selkirk accountant has admitted being involved in a fraudulent scheme to cheat the public purse out of almost £50,000.

William Ian Main pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court this week to making fraudulent applications and claims to the Scottish Government agency Skills Development Scotland.

The total sum the 42-year-old obtained by fraud was £47,215, the court heard.

That offence was committed at his business premises of Stark Main and Co, in Dunsdale Road, Selkirk, between March 2013 and April 2015.

At Monday’s hearing, sentencing was deferred on Main, of Priory Park, Selkirk, until Tuesday, December 5, for the production of background reports.