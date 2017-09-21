33-year-old denies fraud

A 33-year-old man will stand trial in November accused of two fraud offences in Hawick.

James Harding appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and admitted failing to appear in court last month, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Harding, formerly of Selkirk but now living in Lowestoft in Suffolk, stuck to his not-guilty pleas in relation to the two fraud offences and a theft, however.

He is alleged to have pretended to the owner of Armstrong’s Garage in Mansfield Road, Hawick, that he had permission to have four tyres, other parts and labour costs invoiced to the account of the Hoscote Estate, near Roberton, and obtained goods and services by fraud on August 1.

Harding is also charged with the theft of a fridge, cement mixer, two firearms cabinets and an extension hose from the Hoscote Estate on September 29.

He is also facing a third charge of obtaining goods to the value of £107 by fraud at a shop in Sandbed, Hawick, on December 24, using a cheque he knew would not be honoured.

Harding pleaded not guilty to all three charges, and a trial date was set for November 14, with an intermediate hearing on October 16.