‘100mph-crash’ driver steers clear of a ban

A dairy herdsman who caused a crash on the A7 which left three people seriously injured this week avoided a driving ban at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Craig Ferguson, 23, pleaded guilty to driving carelessly north of Heriot and close to the B6367 Pathhead junction on June 15 last year.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser explained how he had tried to overtake a lorry, but instead collided with a car travelling in the opposition direction.

Mr Fraser said: “I would not have looked to overtake at that spot. He pulled out far enough onto the road to collide with an oncoming Audi.

“It would have been a 100mph collision between the two vehicles. It had a significant impact.

“Two senior police officers who were travelling on the road were quickly on the scene.”

The fiscal went on: “All three occupants of the two vehicles, including the accused, were injured and the road was closed.

“It took some time to get the 64-year-old passenger of the Audi out of the vehicle. He suffered a number of fractures and it was anticipated him being off work for some time.

“The driver of the car was badly injured and the accused also had injuries.”

Mr Fraser concluded: “It is one of these episodes where someone makes a foolish decision. If he had been patient he would have found an opportunity to overtake.”

Ferguson’s lawyer said his client lived near his work on a farm on the outskirts of Edinburgh and was employed by the University of Edinburgh.

He added that Ferguson accepted he caused the accident.

Sheriff Kevin Drummond explained that Ferguson came across as a hard-working young man who had no convictions of any kind.

He explained that when it came to the offence, the outcome should not be the main factor, pointing out a high degree of irresponsible driving could have no consequences whatsoever, yet sometimes a momentary lapse could have.

Sheriff Drummond decided that disqualification was not necessary, but it was at the higher end of a section three careless driving offence.

He ordered nine penalty points be placed on Ferguson’s licence and fined him £500.