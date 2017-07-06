Create art with textiles

Contemporary textile artist Deborah Campbell will be conducting a two-day workshop at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles, on July 8 and 9.

This visually-exciting course will explore a variety of textile techniques, including printing and felting.

Participants will choose fabrics which will then be collaged together using a combination of machine and hand embroidery to create a unique textile artwork.

Costing £90, the course will run from 10am-4pm on the Saturday and noon-6pm on the Sunday. More details from www.eastgatearts.com,