Craig is Kelso’s main man for Civic Week

The young man chosen to represent Kelso at the town’s civic week and across the Borders this summer was named as Craig Logan last Friday evening.

The 22-year-old tradesman was unveiled in front of waiting crowds and given a rousing reception at the strike of 7.30pm in the town square.

The 2017 Kelso Laddie Craig Logan with right hand man Ian Whellans and left hand man Fraser Hastie.

He had previously been announced to ex-laddies, bussers and dignitaries from across the Borders at a reception inside the town hall.

And one of the first to congratulate Craig on his appointment was his grandfather Alistair Neil, who, having been a Kelso laddie himself in 1964, will be able to offer plenty of advice to his grandson as his big week nears.

Craig’s parents, Mark Logan and Valerie Neil, and younger sisters Amy Logan and Sophie Hewie are equally delighted for the former Kelso High School pupil, now working in the town for his dad as a joiner.

The family connnections continue too as his mum and Amy have both also been lady bussers in the past.

Kelso Laddie Craig Logan with deputy provost Dean Weatherstone. Photograph: Gavin Horsburgh.

A keen horse-rider, Craig has supported Kelso Civic Week all his life but said the appointment still seems a little unreal.

“Although I know my name has been mentioned in the last couple of years, I still never really expected to be asked to be honest,” he said.

Tasked with maintaining the standards set each year by his predecessors, Craig at least has no concerns about his horse-riding skills.

He added: “I have ridden the Kelso rideouts for the last four years, so I’m OK on that front.

The 2017 Kelso Laddie Craig Logan is introduced to the crowd outside Kelso Town Hall.

“I’m really looking forward to going to all the other towns and meeting new people and taking part in the rides around other places too.”

He received his sash from the town’s deputy provost, Dean Weatherstone, in front of a long line of ex-laddies and principals from towns and villages across the Borders including Melrose, Jedburgh, Duns, Coldstream and Yetholm. Craig’s lady bussers, also introduced on Friday, are Rebecca Peddie and Maisie Wight from Broomlands Primary School and Rachel Wemyss and Zara Currie from Edenside Primary School.

Craig will be aided in his duties by his right and left-hand men Ian Whellans and Fraser Hastie.

This year’s 25th and 50th anniversary celebrants are 1992 laddie Graham Sweenie and the late Len Stevenson, the 1967 laddie.

