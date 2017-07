Have your say

Langholm Common Riding got under way last week with Wednesday night’s junior pony ride and Saturday’s first main rideout to Bentpath.

They were followed to Bentpath on Saturday by supporters on foot and horseback despite the rain.

The common riding’s main day falls on Friday, July 29, when the celebrations begin at 5am and conclude at 8.45pm. We’ll have further coverage in next week’s paper.