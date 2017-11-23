Consultation under way on plans to shut Hawick primary school

Consultation is now under way over plans to close St Margaret’s RC Primary School in Hawick.

Agreement to carry out that statutory consultation was given at a meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s executive this month, and it started this week.

It will run until Monday, January 22.

A public meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 5, at 7pm at the Buccleuch Terrace school to give people the opportunity to have their say on the proposals.

An online questionnaire and details will be available at www.scotborders.gov.uk/stmargarets

Paper copies will also be provided at the meeting or by calling 01835 825080.

East Berwickshire councillor Carol Hamilton, the council’s executive member for children and young people, said: “St Margaret’s has sustained a significant fall in the school roll over the past 20 years. There are currently only 14 pupils attending, with only three admitted into primary one over the last three years and none for 2017-18.”

“There are also concerns that such a small school roll limits our ability to offer the pupils a full range of curricular and learning opportunities, particularly in relation to requirements within the Scottish Government’s Curriculum for Excellence and for the development of team skills and group work with children of a similar age.

“The decision to close a school permanently is not one that is taken lightly and is only considered after a wide range of factors are taken into account, with our priority being always to make sure that we are doing all we can to increase educational opportunities and improve outcomes for our children and young people.

“As the consultation gets under way, we would ask that anyone with an interest in the school considers the proposals carefully and provides their feedback so that we can take everyone’s views into account before making our final decision.”

The outcome of the statutory consultation will be presented to councillors in March next year.