Connor follows his sister’s fundraising lead

Six year-old Connor Quinn from Peebles has raised more than £250 towards publishing a ‘talking book’ for people who are blind and partially sighted – hot on the heels of sister Ciara (aged seven) who, just weeks earlier, realised £420 for the same cause.

Both children used their age as the theme for their activities.

Connor held a bake sale selling six different cakes, took part in a six-mile cycle, completed a six-mile walk, did six lengths of the pool, read six books and walked six dogs.

Ciara swam seven lengths of the pool at Peebles Hydro for seven consecutive days.

The ‘talking-book’ target was set by a community-wide drive in Peebles in support of sight loss charity RNIB.

Their mother, Linda, an optician in the town, has already spent a day doing ordinary household tasks wearing special spectacles that mimic common sight loss conditions, sponsored by friends and family.

Peebles is the first town in the UK to sponsor ‘talking books’ as a community, with local businesses, community groups and schools now having raised over £9,300 to date.

Angela Preston, fundraising manager for RNIB Scotland, said: “Connor and Ciara’s efforts have been absolutely magnificent. They have spent their summer holidays really stretching themselves to help make sure other children can enjoy the same books that they do.

“We hope that Connor and Ciara will inspire others in Peebles to join in this community’s very generous drive to raise funds for ‘talking books’ for the blind.

“It can be anything – a sponsored walk, read, or bake sale... it doesn’t matter as long as you, your friends, colleagues or family have fun and add to Peebles’ wonderful support for all those with sight loss.”

The RNIB ‘talking books’ library provides more than 30,000 audio-books a year to adults and children with sight loss.

The youngest reader is one year old and the oldest is 104.

“But it costs RNIB up to £1,500 to professionally narrate and record a ‘talking book’ for children and we do rely on the support of the public to help us add new titles to our library,” said Angela. “These are lent out free to anyone with sight loss.”

To be part of the Peebles Community Talking Books drive, just choose what activity suits you and when, and invite your friends to do the same. You can set up your own Just Giving page, or ask people to donate direct to Ciara’s swimming challenge at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/linda-quinn7