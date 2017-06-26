Concerns voiced over dentist’s van

A mobile dental unit will continue to provide services for children in Newcastleton despite residents’ concerns over the ageing van.

After a meeting with Marion Wood, NHS Borders’ clinical service manager for dental services, Hawick and Hermitage councillor Davie Paterson warned that the unit is unlikely to pass its MoT in August and would cost up to £300,000 to replace.

However, an NHS Borders spokesperson confirmed that there are currently no agreed plans to alter the service which visits Newcastleton Primary School for one day every six months, as well as Selkirk and Burnfoot.