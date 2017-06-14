Common Riding Show & Gymkhana at Selkirk

The Selkirk Common Riding Gymkhana and Show takes place this Saturday at the Selkirk Rugby Club and Selkirk Football Club grounds.

The event begins at 10.30 am and various classes take place throughout the day, such as working hunter, show jumping, gymkhana games, handy pony, equitation, six bar, retraining of racehorses (RoR) show and challenge, and a children’s mounted fancy dress class.

The Gymkhana has continued to grow year on year, largely through the hard work and commitment of the convenor, ex-Standard Bearer and local racehorse trainer, Stuart Coltherd, and secretary Aileen Firth, along with their dedicated committee.

The entire group puts in a great deal of work throughout the year to ensure the Gymkhana continues to be a great success and enjoyable for all competitors and spectators.

It attracts competitors of all ages, as there are classes to suit everyone and, after an enjoyable fun-filled day, all children leave with a goody bag donated by the Selkirk branch of Carrs Billington.

This year’s Gymkhana has an extra special feel, as the RoR classes are due to be judged by the Grand National winning horse trainer, Lucinda Russell, along with former jockey and trainer, Peter Scudamore.

Lucinda Russell trained the Borders-connected horse One For Arthur to glory at the Grand National at Aintree in April. Both these classes are show qualifiers for the Royal Highland Show and the RoR Aintree Show in 2018 respectively.

All the show judges are highly respected in their field, while trophies are available for winning, and rosettes, donated by local businessman Gilbert Findlater of Bankend Services.

Selkirk Common Riding Executive Committee is extremely grateful for the ongoing support of local businesses and the community. Seeing spectators and competitors enjoying themselves and creating great memories makes all the

hard work worthwhile.

The Scottish Borders has always been known as ‘Scotland’s Horse Country’, while organisers are delighted that equestrian sport remains very strong in this area and small, local shows continue to be supported.