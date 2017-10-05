Common riding booklet raises £1,000

Selkirk Common Riding’s booklet committee has raised £1,000, following another successful event this year.

Committee member Grant Kinghorn told the Wee Paper: “The committee is grateful to everyone who contributed content or advertised and the public who purchased the booklet.

Jake Wheelans receives a cheque of �1,000 from Shiela Lockie, from the Selkirk Common Riding Booklet Committee. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

“Work will be beginning soon on the 2018 production.”

A cheque was handed over to Selkirk provost Jake Wheelans, on behalf of the Selkirk Common Riding Trust, by Sheila Lockie, of the booklet committee.

Sheila said: “We were very lucky this year, with nearly 50 adverts being purchased.

“Bryan Hoggan was responsible for the advertising and Grant Kinghorn for arranging the articles in the brochure, and without the public buying them, it would not have been possible to raise so much money.”

The booklet was on sale during the summer celebrations at shops and businesses throughout the town including Colin Turnbull Shoe Repair, the Spar and the Selkirk Deli.

In July, huge crowds turned out in the town to watch as a 27-year-old partner in his family stonemason’s business, Kieran Riddell, cast the colours in Market Place as this year’s Selkirk Royal Burgh Standard Bearer.