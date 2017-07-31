Close shave for good cause

A Hawick barber is offering customers a hair-raising experience if they commit to helping a cancer charity.

New Zealand-born Luci Scott has seen many family members and friends forced to battle cancer over the years.

Her mother-in-law, Moira Scott, of Hawick, died of ovarian cancer back in 2012 and her own mum, Pauline Herlihy, still living in New Zealand, fought and survived the same disease.

Her sister Bridget also overcame breast cancer, but she lost another family friend to pancreatic cancer.

When Luci heard about Macmillan UK’s ‘Brave the Shave’ initiative, she was determined to help out at the barber’s she works at, TD9, in Bourtree Place.

A qualified barber with 15 years’ experience, she is offering anyone a free head shave if they are willing to be sponsored to support the charity’s fundraising effort.

She said: “I have a lot of family members and friends who have had to deal with different forms of cancer, and I thought that if I could help in any small way I would.

“It’s something which is pretty close to home for me.

“I thought more people are likely to go through with a shave if they know it is going to be done professionally and if it is free of charge.”

Anyone wanting to take part should sign up at bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/faqs

They will be sent a Brave the Shave pack, sponsorship forms and a collection box.

Luci said: “The main fundraising month is August, but you can do it whenever you want.

“I’d be happy for anyone who takes part to leave their collection box in the shop.

“They can come along by themselves or invite an audience along to watch.

“All they need to do is book a date and time when they want to come along. I’m willing to help in any way I can.

“We’ve just put this on Facebook and other social media sites, and no one has taken the offer up yet. People are just considering whether to do it or not. I hope they do.”

The former Tam’s barbers only reopened under its former owner, Tam Linden, in February this year.

To book a date for a free sponsored shave, just pop into the shop and ask for Luci or log on to www.facebook.com/TD9BarbersHawick