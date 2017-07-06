Civic week proving popular in Earlston

The 45th annual Earlston Civic Week got under way this week and culminates this weekend with a host of entertainment and events still to come.

Saturday’s pool and dominoes tournament in the Red Lion kicked off proceedings, followed by Sunday’s football fives tournament in Runciman Park.

The civic week Stableford golf competition at Lauder Golf Club, rescheduled due to last Thursday’s downpour, was held on Monday evening when the weather was much kinder.

The pet show on Tuesday followed as did the White Hill and Black Hill races both of which were well supported despite the presistent rain and foul weather.

In the junior’s race William Taylor, Michael McPherson and Cameron Rankine were the first three youngsters home. The 8km adult’s Black Hill race attracted 88 entries and was won by Adam Craig, followed by Gavin Bryson in second and Colin Donnelly in third.

Yesterday afternoon was fun time for the kids with entertainment from Alan Duncan and face painting. Later on adults enjoyed a quiz night in the marquee.

Today offers bowling at Earlston Bowling Club at 7pm, and bingo in the marquee, also at 7pm. Tomorrow night’s concert in the marquee features Hawick folk-rock band Scocha from 8pm to 1am, but for those looking for a quieter day, the senior citizen’s entertainment and afternoon tea begins at 1.30pm in the rugby club.

A busy lineup for Saturday kicks off with the fancy dress parade with judging at 12pm. Melrose Pipe Band leads the procession through the square and down to the rugby club at 1pm, before the pigeon liberation and children’s fun day start at 2pm.

The annual duck dip is scheduled later in the afternoon at 3pm. Until then ducks, priced £1, are available to buy from committee members.

At 10.15pm, the torchlight procession begins at the East Green and travels to the Haugh for the grand firework finale at 10.45pm.

Afterwards is a disco from 11pm to 1am in the marquee beside the rugby pitch.