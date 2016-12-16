Christmas arrives in Earlston

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Earlston following its festive lights procession and switch-on on Sunday.

Crowds gathered on Sunday, December 11, to watch the parade march from the east end along Main Street before reaching The Square.

Euan Glendinning and Fiona Neary from Jed Forest Silver Band enjoying The Craic at Earlston Christmas festival.

The procession, now in it’s 16th year, kicked off at 5pm in the east end before the lights were switched-on at 5.45pm in The Square. Musical entertainment was provided by Jedburgh Silver Band.

Volunteers had been working hard over recent weeks to put up the lights which were provided by Earlston Christmas Lights Committee.

Harry Cummings, founding member of the Earlston Christmas Lights Committee said: “Earlston lights have now been running for 16 years and have become one of the best displays in the Borders.

“Our committee has been working since late October ensuring everything is ready for the switch-on.

“Our minister, Julie, gave her Christmas message and this was followed by the switch on with our mystery guest who, this year, was Mrs Agnes Penman, a stalwart of the community and a good friend to Earlston.”

A spokesperson for the lighting organisation commented: “As always the Earlston Christmas lights switch on Sunday night was a great family and happy occasion and that is down to the generosity and support of the businesses and community of Earlston”.

Ewan Thomson, lights coordinator, added: “The weather was at last kind to us this year and the community, as ever, showed wonderful support. We always welcome volunteers to help and remember that all the lights have to come back down in January!”