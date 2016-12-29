Childrens’ winning art-work on show at BGH

Tesco Bank Art Competition for Schools exhibition is on display at the Borders General Hospital.

The exhibition was officially opened on December 19 by patients of the hospital’s children’s ward, who cut the ribbon.

Running until February 2017, the show features all 53 winning artworks from the 2016 competition and has already wowed thousands of visitors from across the world at the Scottish National Gallery this summer.

The competition, which is run by the National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) and supported by Tesco Bank, attracts thousands of entries every year from children across Scotland. Entrants kick-start their own ideas by looking at some of the amazing works in the National Galleries’ collection, and there are a range of categories for children from nursery age all the way through to S3. Last year more than 7,500 children took part, and in total more than 40,000 young artists have been inspired by the competition.

The annual exhibition of winning entries at the NGS and in specially-chosen sites across Scotland, provides a much-deserved opportunity for some very talented young people to show their work in public.

In 2017, for the first time, the winners will see their work showcased at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in addition to receiving art materials, vouchers and workshops for their schools.

Jane Davidson, chief executive at NHS Borders said: “We are delighted to have this wonderful artwork in the Borders General Hospital. I stand back in admiration at the talent of the children that feature in this exhibition. The art on display is rich and vibrant which has brought great cheer to our hospital that staff, patients and visitors alike continue to enjoy.”

The closing date for entries for next year’s competition is Friday, May 5. There are lots of prizes to win and fun inspiring themes for nursery, lower and upper primary, secondary and special education schools. The competition is open to pupils in Nursery to S3 schools in Scotland. For more information and details of how to enter visit www.nationalgalleries.org/education/how-to-enter.