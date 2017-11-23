Charity given £3,000 boost in memory of tragic Alex

A charity has been given a £3,000 boost in memory of Borders murder victim Alex Stuart.

Netball teammates of Alex, of Peebles, and her grieving family held a tournament as a tribute to her earlier this month and handed over the proceeds at the town’s Save the Children shop last Thursday.

Murder victim Alex Stuart.

Save the Children was chosen as the charity to benefit because it had always been close to the hearts of Alex, known as Wee Al, and her family, said pal Evanna Holland.

“Wee Al was there for all of us. Whether putting her body on the line in matches or supporting us from the bench, she was a team member through and through,” added Evanna.

More than 70 people took part in the tournament, held at Peebles High School.

“The tournament was proof of the love Peebles has for Wee Al,” said Jen Holmes, captain of the Peebles Hotshots, the team the tragic 22-year-old had played for since last year.

“The turnout was incredible, and the generosity of the businesses for the raffle was overwhelming. We’re still buzzing from the day.

“It was so much fun, and we just can’t thank everyone enough for showing up and showing how much they care.”

Alex, a postwoman, was killed in August in Cuddyside in Peebles.

As a further tribute to her, the Stuart Netball Club has been set up in her memory.