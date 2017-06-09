Charities and causes cheque in for Gala tea time

Gwen Croan, president of Galashiels Inner Wheel Club, compered for a selection of local charities and causes at an afternoon tea held in the town’s Focus Centre.

Inner Wheel district chairman Margaret Russell and members of Galashiels Rotary Club also attended.

Inner Wheel has supported a number of worthy projects over the past year, including members raising funds for charity Zaagi by making Braw Lads’ rosettes, badges and hair clips.

Cheques were presented to Zaagi, Borders Children’s Charity, TUSC (Transport for Ugandan Sick Children), Men’s Shed, Borders MS, Borders Samaritans, Braw Lads’ Gathering Committee, Scottish Borders Youth Brass Band, Beat and Alzheimer’s.

The photograph shows representatives from the various charities with Gwen Croan and Margaret Russell.