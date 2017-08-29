Change in store for Post Offices

Plans to create new open-plan Post Office branches in both Jedburgh and St Boswells have been announced.

The Post Office hopes to move the current services offered from Jedburgh’s High Street and St Boswells’ Main Street to within the nearby McColl’s convenience stores in Jedburgh’s Canongate and St Boswells’ Main Street.

St Boswells Post Office on Main Street.

By creating local-style branches the service would offer extended opening hours from 7am to 10pm seven days a week, an increase of 59 hour more in each store.

Should the move go ahead products and services will be provided from an open plan service point at the retail counters, instead of from a screened counter, but the Post Office is first inviting customers to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Suzanne Richardson Post Office regional network manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

The potential moves come with the agreement of both postmasters.

The consultation will close on October 5. Submissions can be made by Freepost to Post Office, by email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, online at postofficeviews.co.uk or by calling 03457 22 33 44.