Cashpoint stolen in raid on Borders petrol station

A thief broke into a Borders petrol station this week and stole a free-standing cashpoint containing hundreds of pounds from inside.

The break-in took place at the Crossburn filling station in Edinburgh Road, Peebles, at around 2.35am on Monday, June 5.

A masked raider forced his way into the garage, stole the cash machine, said to contain a four-figure sum of money, and then drove off north towards Eddleston in a red Volkswagen Golf.

The male suspect, described as being of large build, was wearing a black hooded top, black balaclava, white T-shirt and navy blue tracksuit bottoms.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the early-morning burglary to get in touch.

Detective Constable Callum Peoples, of Galashiels police station’s criminal investigation department, said: “This break-in has caused a considerable amount of damage and deprived the owner of a valuable piece of equipment for his business.

“We believe someone will have information that can help us to trace the subject.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 0351.”

The filling station targeted, also home to a Spar shop and Costa coffee outlet, is one of two in Edinburgh Road, the other being the Esso garage just over half a mile to the south at its junction with High Street and Innerleithen Road.