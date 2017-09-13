Case continued without plea

Dell Geragthy, 21, of Kinglsand Square, Peebles, has been accused of driving a van away without the consent of its owner, having no L-plates while a provisional licence holder and not being insured.

Those offences are alleged to have happened in Queen Elizabeth Square in Galashiels and roads between Galashiels and Peebles on Monday, June 19.

The case was continued without plea at Selkirk Sheriff Court.