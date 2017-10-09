Carfraemill dinner serves up £25,000 for cancer unit

This year’s Borders Change Foundation Charity Dinner, held at The Lodge, Carfraemill, and attended by nearly 200 people, raised more than £25,000 for the BGH Macmillan Centre Cancer Unit appeal.

One of the organisers, James Marjoribanks, said: “We set the bar really high last year by saying we needed to raise over £18,000 and did so, so our target was over £20,000 this year and we were absolutely delighted when the final figure of just over £25,350 was reached.”

Judith Smith, Macmillan nurse consultant/lead clinician, and Tom Clapham, a cancer patient at the centre, spoke at the start of the dinner about their personal experiences of the unit, providing an insight into its importance for Borderers.

Next year will be the foundation’s 20th charity dinner. It is planned for Friday, September 7, at Carfraemill, and proceeds will go towards the same cause. Anyone interested in taking a table should contact James at jym@hoggandthorburn.co.uk.

Among those who attended this year’s event were, from left, Jack Clark (auctioneer), James Marjoribanks, Judith Smith, Tom Clapham, Elaine Marjoribanks, Willie Hunter (speaker) and Michael Moore (vote of thanks).