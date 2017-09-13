Carer fails to appear in court

A carer has claimed she was too unwell to turn up to be sentenced at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Carly March used the bank account of her 65-year-old employer to obtain services and admitted two fraud charges.

Carly March, 31, of Cheviot Road, Hawick, pleaded guilty to pretending to Sky Digital and Kwik-Fit Insurance that she had permission of the owner to use the account to obtain the services.

Those offences were committed at a house in Denholm during the course of her employment between February 1 and September 1 last year, and procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told the court she was in a position of trust.

The value of the services she received was £140, the court heard.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre deferred sentence until Monday, October 9, for a personal appearance and said medical vouching would be required for her no-show in court this time round.