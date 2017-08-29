Calum follows dad on the beat

PC Calum Wilson is about to follow in his father Jim’s bootsteps in more ways than one, as he become’s Melrose’s Community Officer on September 4.

Many townsfolk will remember Jim Wilson, who is now 69, treading the pavements of the small town between 1968 and 1990, when he retired.

He had worked in Galashiels for a couple of years before moving to the Melrose job.

His son Calum, 47, was brought up in Melrose, and participated in the town’s rugby and cricket teams.

Calum worked for 14 years in the Benefits Agency in Galashiels, but while this was only meant to be temporary, and although his dad had good memories of the job, Calum said he never really thought about joining the police until he saw an advert in the paper.

He said: “I didn’t ever think I would be in the Benfits Agency all my life, but I never really thought of joining the police before I saw the ad.

“I obviously knew about things from a police perspective from my dad, but never quite made the leap to joining up before then.”

Being a community policeman is a very important role, according to the father-and-son pair.

Proud dad Jim said: “A community beat officer is far more important than any police inspector. He’s the one who knows the public, and who the public feel they can talk to.”

And Calum told us: “I think it is important that it is someone who is local, who the townspeople recognise, see and trust.

“Half the battle is to let people know that it’s not just the uniform, it is the person behind it that matters, and that they can trust me.”

Inspector Tony Hodges said: “I’m delighted that PC Wilson will be taking on the mantle at Melrose particulary given that his father, James, carried out this role for so many years.

“Calum is not only a ‘weel kent face’ in Melrose, but a first class officer with a real passion for the area.

“I’m sure he will do his father proud and will be a great addition to the local community policing team.”