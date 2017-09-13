Cable damage admitted

A man has admitted recklessly damaging satellite cables at his partner’s home during a bust-up.
Alexander Wood appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and admitted committing the offence last Monday in the town’s Grieve Avenue, but a not-guilty plea to a charge of struggling with his partner was accepted by the crown.
Sentence was deferred until October 30, when the 42-year-old, of Prince Charles House, Castlegate, Jedburgh, has other matters calling.
He was released on bail on condition that he doesn’t contact his partner.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Southern Reporter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.