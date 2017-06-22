Bussin’ of royal flag could be on move

Crowds turned out at Selkirk’s Victoria Halls to watch as Kieran Riddell was sashed in by lady busser Dilys Wheelans on its balcony last Friday, but that’s a location which could be set to change.

Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar told this month’s community council meeting that Selkirk Common Riding Trust is to consider plans to move the ceremony away from the town’s Victoria Halls due to increased health and safety costs.

Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Kieran Riddell and his attendants wait for the first drum.

They have resulted in a new scaffolding structure being used for the first time this year, and that has led to complaints from onlookers that their view is now restricted.

Mr Edgar said that he wants to encourage public discussion on the matter before it is subject to talks by the trust.

He told the Wee Paper:“No formal discussions have taken place. I commented on this at the community council to try and gauge the community feeling and to, if you like, start a broad discussion on the matter.

“This was to see if the community of Selkirk would accept a change or not .

Spectators observe the two minutes silence.

“I have as yet not been able to come to any conclusion on the matter. Time will tell.”

Alistair Pattullo, the community council’s chairman, reportedly agreed that proposals to change its location must be talked about by the public before it is discussed by the trust.

The trust will discuss the issue at its meeting next week.

Crowds follow the early morning foot procession.