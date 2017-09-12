Yarrow show puts on the shine for visitors

Despite a stormy-looking start to the Yarrow and Ettrick Pastoral Society Show, held at Philiphaugh on Satuday, a good turnout enjoyed the sunshine later in the day.

Townsfolk from Selkirk joined residents from the valleys and further afield to enjoy one of the best-loved shows on the circuit.

Held since held since 1906, the 2017 show is the 97th staging of the event, in which the competition and friendly rivalry is just as intense as it was over 100 years ago.

Secretary Alison Brodie told us: “Although the weather was very unkind in the morning, it did not appear to dampen any spirits, with the attendance up on last year.

“By lunchtime, the weather had improved and we had a bright, sunny afternoon.

“Sheep and horse entries were strong and hotly contested as usual, as was the dog show and industrial section with a vast array of homebaking, crafts and floral art.

Beirhope Alpacas proved very popular, offering treks around the showfield, and the Ettrick and Yarrow Arts Festival came along and gave a preview of some forthcoming events, accompanied by the very entertaining Riddles Fiddles.

“We would like to thank everyone who came along and supported the show, including sponsors, trade stands, competitors and spectators, without whom there would be no show.”

Results

Section winners at Yarrow and Ettrick Pastoral Show were as follows: The Bob Munro Memorial Trophy (overall sheep champion): T. Renwick & Son, Blackhouse. Reserve : G. Davies, North Synton.

South Country Cheviot

The Tait Silver Perpetual Challenge Cup (championship; John V. Lindsay Perpetual Challenge Salver (opposite sex to champion); The Leslie Usher Perpetual Challenge Cup (two ewe lambs); The Walter Douglas Perpetual Challenge Cup (female group); the Napier & Ettrick Perpetual Challenge Cup (male group) and the John Hume Mitchell Perpetual Challenge Cup (mixed group) all won by W. N. Douglas, Catslackburn.

North Country Cheviot

Robert Lauder Memorial Quaich (champion): G. Davies, North Synton.

Blackfaced Sheep

The Tinnis Perpetual Challenge Cup (champion): T. Renwick & Son, Blackhouse. The Craig Douglas Perpetual Challenge Cup (opposite sex to champion), the Jim Robertson Memorial Trophy (best Sherling ram): A McClymont, Kirkstead. The James Mitchell Memorial Trophy (Henderland Rose Bowl for best blackfaced ewe; the Royal Bank Of Scotland Perpetual Challenge Cup (best two blackfaced ewe lambs) and the Glenconner Perpetual Challenge Cup (female group): T. Renwick & Son, Blackhouse. The Donald Challenge Cup (male group) and the Usher Perpetual Challenge Trophy – The Usher Ram (most points group classes): A. McClymont, Kirkstead. The A. J. Borthwick Perpetual Challenge Cup (most successful exhibitor in blackfaced sheep): T. Renwick & Son, Blackhouse.

Bluefaced Leicester

Bluefaced Leicester Trophy (champion): A. Cowens, Philiphaugh Estate. Laidlawstiel Cup (best female sired by Border Leicester): W. N. Douglas, Catslackburn.

Park Sheep

The Sundhope Cup (another breed Or x-breed): A. Cowens, Philiphaugh.

Prime Lambs

Angus Oliver Trophy (best three prime lambs): G. Davies, North Synton.

Young Handler

The Sunnycroft Cup: Sam McClymont.

Cattle

The Southern Reporter Perpetual Challenge Cup (best group cows and calves (born on year of show)): S. McClymont And Son, Tinnis. The Gideon Pringle Trophy (best three suckled calves born prior to January 1): W. M. Rutter, Greanhead. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Perpetual Challenge Trophy (best calf (born year of show) and the Merk Sharpe & Dohme Trophy (champion calf at show): J. F. Irving, Mountbenger

Field And Garden

The Strang Steel Perpetual Challenge Cup (vegetables) and the J. Moody (Perpetual) Dahlia Trophy (best three dahlias: Patrica Anderson. The Midgehope Perpetual Challenge Cup (flowers): Philiphaugh Gardens. Gordon Arms Hotel Cup (best presented trade stand): Sherriffs. Thomas Sherriff Trophy (vintage tractor): Bob Wardhaugh.

Walking Sticks

John Fair Shield (best cleek): Ian Patterson. The Bruce Glendinning Challenge Cup (best stick): and the Elliot Sheriff Trophy (best novice stick in show): Murray Playfair. Robert Scott Memorial Trophy (reserve best stick in show): James Currie.

Preserves, Baking And

Industrial

Usher Bowl (overall preserves, baking And industrial): Sheena Galloway. The Shirra Cup (preserves): Jane Telfer. Home Baking Challenge Cup (baking) and the Peggy Moody Memorial Trophy (best exhibitin baking classes): Sarah Gorrill. Margaret Gray Trophy (industrial): Sandra Ballantyne. The Heatherlie Cup best exhibit in classes 66-68 – floral art): Alison Blackadder. Broadmeadows Quaich (best exhibit in juvenile section): Alilish Fairburn.

Horse Sections

The Lynn Challenge Cup (pony champion): Emma Brown, Holyoake Othello. The Whithope Cup (over 13.2hh not over 14.2hh pony): Emma Brown, Penny’s Phantom. The Troubadour Trophy (over 12.2hh not over 13.2hh pony: Emma Brown, Holyoake Othello. The Jennifer Dalgetty Challenge Cup (best girl rider in the 13.2 pony class): Emma Brown. The Solar Dew Trophy (best 12.2 under): Emma Neill, Cayberry Mickey Mouse. Douglas Cup (best lead rein): Michael Neill, Cayberry Mickey Mouse. The Dryden Trophy (small hunter): Hilary Mactaggart, Harley Street. The Thomson Trophy (best hunter over 15.2hh): Clive Storey, Masquerade. The Mccowan Trophy (Hunter Championship Ridden): Clive Storey, Masquerade. The Wathen Troph (best hunter in hand): Michael Lowrie, Harley Quins Limit. Angecroft Rose Bowl (best brood mare with foal at foot): Hannah Robertson, Polly’s Molly. Turnbullbull Trophy (best hunter foal): Graham Robertson, Molly’s Katie. Bank Of Scotland Trophy (working hunter): Poppi Shepherd, Page One Two Nine. The Yarrow Show Cup (champion working hunter): Emma Brown, Holyoake Othello. Westerkirk Saddlery Trophy For Welsh Sec C Or D (in hand mountain and moorland: (Elma Mclaren, Vary Buttons). The Huntfield Trophy (in hand champion, mountain and moorland) and Gay Spreach Trophy (ridden champion, mountain and moorland) Robyn McGee, Walstead Page Boy. Coloured Horse (best overall coloured): Clive Storey,Masquerade. The President’s Cup (overall horse champion: Robyn McGee, Walstead Page Boy. Mcdonald Trophy (cob champion): Rachel Brown, Mhor Than Words. Silver Dollar Trophy (best jumping pony 12.2hh and under): Sarah Robinson. Galaxy Perpetual Trophy (highest placed local entry (confined)): Freya Harrison. The Luckenbooth Trophy (best jumping pony 13.2 or under): Niamh Lightly. The Macgowan Cup (best show jumping pony 14.2hh): Becky Forster. The Cranston Trophy (open show jumping): Christine Gray.

Mounted Sports

Eight years and under: Christopher Lawson. 9-10 years: Lexi Marshall. 11-12 years: Madeline Collins. Best lead rein: Rowan Stacy Marks; 13-15 years: not given out.