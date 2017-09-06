Workshop programme to connect businesses

Borders business owners are to benefit from a series of events set up by Business Gateway Scottish Borders.

A programme of events and workshops have been launched to help business owners in the area develop relevant skills and connections.

With a range of subjects suitable for businesses at all levels of development, events will include the likes of start-up topics such as marketing, growth issues including exporting as well as a host of networking opportunities.

Phil McCreadie, business gateway manager at Business Gateway Scottish Borders, said: “Our range of services and tailored advice can put business owners on the path to new customers and increased sales.”

He added: “Whether you need help with your initial business plan, want to build a website or create a marketing strategy, there is a seminar that can help you.”

The next event, titled Business Start-up: Marketing, which is fully booked, takes place on Saturday at 10am.

For further information and to book places on upcoming events visit www.bgateway.com/scottishborders or call 01835 818 315.