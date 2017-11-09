Two new jobs up for grabs at Hawick mill

Hawick’s Lovat Mill is advertising for two new posts, taking its staff numbers up to 23.

The Commercial Road outlet bounced back from the brink of closure almost two decades ago to re-establish itself as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of tweed clothing.

It is Scotland’s leading estate and regimental tweed weaver, producing traditional designs for the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards and the Scots Guards.

The company crafts tweed for global brands such as Chanel and Ralph Lauren, and British designer Paul Smith approached the mill’s specialists to create a cloth for a selection of suits in his autumn and winter collection.

The mill was earmarked for closure in 1999 until a successful buyout took place, leading to major investment.

Now the company is seeking a new weaving technician and warehouse operative.

A company spokesman said: “You can join a team of dedicated craftsmen and women in a busy working environment to facilitate the weaving through to despatch.

“Attention to detail and an eye for quality are essential, along with the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

“Lovat Mill seeks candidates to fill the posts and join our team here in Hawick to cover for expansion.”

The mill now operates 24 hours a day.