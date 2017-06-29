Towns in dark over Scotlight switch-off

The sudden closure of one of the Borders’ brightest companies has led to the loss of 28 jobs.

The Scotlight Group – which has offices in Innerleithen and Peebles – failed to open last week following staff being told the previous week that they were losing their jobs.

The Southern was unable to contact any of the company’s directors this week.

Local Scottish Borders councillor Stuart Bell told us this week that he is not sure what went wrong to a business which appeared to be expanding and doing well.

He said: “I am deeply disappointed about the closure of Scotlight and highly concerned that such an apparently successful company is gone.

“The company was having conversations with the council about further expansion, so I am astonished that no details are known about why they have ceased trading.

“I am also very concerned about the future of its employees, and there will be local suppliers affected as well.”

A PACE (Partnership Action for Continuing Employment) event is being held to help those affected.

An SBC spokesperson said: “A PACE event will take place on Thursday, June 29, between 1pm and 3pm in Peebles Community Centre.

“This event will ensure all staff can receive advice and guidance so they can consider what their best options are at this difficult time.”