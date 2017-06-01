TK Maxx opens to shoppers in Galashiels

The eagerly awaited Galashiels TK Maxx store opened its doors to crowds of excited shoppers this morning.

The brand new store offers brand name and designer products from fashion to accessories, beauty and home at discounted prices.

The new TK Maxx store opens in Galashiels.

The store has taken over the former Comet site on the Low Buckholmside Retail Park and has created 37 new jobs for the town.

TK Maxx offers a treasure hunt shopping experience with most designer goods sold at up to 60% less than the recommended retail price.

The off-price retailer buys throughout the year and so expects to deliver new brand name and designer products into the Galashiels store several times a week.

A TK Maxx spokesperson said: “We are delighted to finally open our doors to Galashiels shoppers. We greeted crowds of excited customers this morning as they headed in to discover the big labels and designer gems. The rapidly changing assortments creates the treasure hunt shopping experience that our customers love and we are so excited to share it with Galashiels.”