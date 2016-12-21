Stitch in time wins Jedburgh embroidery firm Nike contract

A Borders company has been named as an official embroiderer to Nike in the UK.

That prestigious accreditation for Jedburgh-based Middlemiss Embroidery was confirmed this month after a two-year audit of the firm by the global sportswear giant.

Middlemiss Embroidery also has the contract to put the finishing touches to the 2018 Ryder Cup uniform.

And it is a seal of approval which is set to see the business, which has a workforce of 22 at its Bankend South factory, increase its turnover by 20% over the next 18 months – and create new job opportunities.

The Nike endorsement follows a £100,000 investment programme and the launch of a new website by the family-run firm in a bid to cement its reputation and attract further work from international brands.

“We are delighted to be added to Nike’s official supplier list,” said managing director Ian Middlemiss.

“Not only was the audit process rigorous, it also took a significant investment, including expanding our warehouse and buying new machinery, to ensure we exceeded the standards set out by the brand.”

He acknowledged the assistance his company had received from the Selkirk-based advice service Business Gateway Scottish Borders.

“With the launch of our new website, which was part-funded by a Scottish Borders Business Fund grant, and with the advice on SEO [search engine optimization] and social media gained from attending DigitalBoost workshops offered by Business Gateway, we believe we are perfectly placed to capitalise on the kudos the Nike appointment brings,” he told The Southern.

The business began life in the 1980s as a knitwear company, producing high-end cashmere jumpers, and bought its first embroidery machine to fulfill an order from Burberry.

When knitwear orders began to slow, Ian joined his father – Ian snr – to help build the embroidery division, purchasing a second machine before moving to Bankend South in 2005.

Its client base now includes the likes of Proquip, Mizuno and Cobra Puma.

Middlemiss Embroidery also regularly works for the All Blacks, the French national rugby team, Premiership and Championship clubs including Manchester City, Arsenal, QPR and Brighton & Hove Albion, and the Lawn Tennis Association.

It has recently been approved as embroiderers for the Ryder Cup in 2018.

“Although it took us a number of years to get a foothold in the market, our reputation for turning round high-quality work quickly has attracted big names to our books,” said Ian.

“With the Nike appointment, we feel it is a good time to push our services and hopefully create further employment in the Borders as a result.”