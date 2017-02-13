Stirling success for retiring Lucas family

A Duns farmer who has been breeding Aberdeen-Angus cattle for almost 30 years, won the supreme championship at Stirling, just eight months before he retires.

David Lucas and his wife Christine, from Cheeklaw Farm, won the honour on the opening day of the Stirling Bull Sales with their home-bred intermediate champion, the May 2015-born Cheeklaw Jake Eric by Cardona Proud Punch.

Dave Lucas and his daughter Sian cant hide their delight at the judgess decision.

In the sale itself he sold for 10,000gns to Albert Decogan, Cork, Ireland.

Dave, who originally farmed in Wales and moved to Scotland 26 years ago, said he would be dispersing his 40-cow herd at Stirling’s October bull sales. “We’ve reached the top of our game. It’s the time to go,” he explained.

Dave’s daughter Sian added: “Brought out on the day by the Rettie family, Cheeklaw Jake Eric was born May 2015. He is by Cardona Proud Punch L752, out of the Tweedside Jewgal Eric Z083 daughter. He carries a milk figure of +15, a positive direct calving ease and a self replacing index of +48.”

Standing reserve overall champion was the junior champion from John and Marion Tilson, and their daughter Wanda Hobbs, of Wedderlie, near Westruther.

The Tilson family, who run a herd 200 cows, lifted the reserve title with home-bred September-2015 born Wedderlie Evenkeel. On his first outing, he is by Wedderlie Kenyon and out of Wedderlie Evenart.

Judge Liam Muir, of Upper Onston, Stenness, Stromness, Orkney, said: “There was not much between the champion and reserve, but the champion was just a wee bit wider. They are two bulls with a lot of potential in them.”

The reserve senior champion rosettes went to the Trustees of the Late Gordon R. Brooke of Upper Huntlywood, Earlston, while reserve in the intermediate section went to Messrs T.H. Brewis of Lempitlaw, Kelso.