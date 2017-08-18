Selkirk entry takes home top prize at Peebles

A Yarrow lamb added more silverware to its collection after winning the top prize at Peebles Agricultural Show at the weekend.

The Blue-faced Leicester lamb shown by Alan McClymont, of Kirk Stead, Yarrow, swept the boards at the Nether Horsburgh Farm showground on Saturday.

The show-topping traditional-style two-shear tup, which earlier in the day had taken the William Forbes Cup for sheep inter-breed champion, before adding the Jimmy Johnston Trophy for overall show champion, kept the winning momentum going after previous success at the Royal Highland Show near Edinburgh in June.

It was bred by John Dykes, of West Linton, and was bought at last year’s Kelso tup sale and has quickly proved its worth.

And it wasn’t just the sheep classes boasting championship winning entries.

The overall reserve champion title went to Clive Storey’s coloured horse under saddle, which took home the Graham Irvine Cup for light horse champion earlier in the day. The Yetholm horse trainer enjoyed previous success at this year’s Border Union Show at Kelso, being named champion of champions there last month.

Away from the sheep, cattle, poultry and equestrian classes there were also rabbits, donkeys and dogs on show as well as a children’s pet show.

With crowds of between 4,000 and 5,000 and the weather playing ball, after a pretty wet start, the event was hailed a huge success.