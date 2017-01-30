SBHA rewarded for investing in young people

A Borders housing associatio has been recognised through the award of Investors in Young People accreditation (IIYP).

Scottish Borders Housing Association (SBHA) has become an “employer of choice” for young adults, with 32 apprenticeships, 65 work placements and three internships offered since 2013.

Investors in Young People recognises organisations which “demonstrate excellence in recruiting and retaining young people, while encouraging others to begin working with young people.”

During an on-site review, IIYP assessed SBHA against a number of criteria, including how effectively their young employees are mentored and supported, the extent to which their career path is clearly structured, and whether or not they are able to realise their aspirations.

Kyle Brunton, Rachel Morgan and Rian Taylor are three of the young people currently working with SBHA, who have benefited from the association’s strategy to support young people into employment.

IT intern Rian, from Hawick, said: “It’s a great opportunity. What I like is that my opinion matters – I’m making a direct impact on decisions within the IT department.

“It’s going to make a huge difference to my future career.”

Peter Russian, chief executive of Investors in People Scotland, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Scottish Borders Housing Association.

“I would like to congratulate the organisation and its people on their commitment to continuous improvement.

“I hope that more organisations in the area will be encouraged to sharpen their competitive edge by choosing to work with us.”

SBHA chief executive Julia Mulloy added: “We are very pleased to have been awarded IIYP Accreditation. This is a great achievement, reflecting our work to support young people within SBHA and the wider community.

“Young people bring fresh thinking and new ideas, and their contribution is greatly valued.

“We will go on developing our People Strategy to ensure that we continue to be viewed as an employer of choice by young people, and that we support and generate training and employment opportunities.”