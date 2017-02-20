Rural insurers keep things local with new appointment

Borders-based James Innes has joined the farm and estates insurance broking team at Lycetts’ Edinburgh office.

He has moved from the company’s Oxford office to take up the role as account executive. Having grown up in the Borders he has a long involvement with point-to-point riding and hunter chases in the area. His move is in line with Lycetts’ policy to employ people who have strong roots in an area, understanding the specific issues and complexities of their clients’ requirements.

Lycetts director and head of the Edinburgh office William Barne said: “We are delighted to welcome James to the team. His Borders heritage will undoubtedly prove an asset as he takes on his new role. Every geographical area has subtle differences, particularly when it comes to land management and diversification.

“We find it hugely beneficial when an individual is integrated into an area because they know the exact context within which their clients are operating.”

Mr Innes, 34, said: “I am delighted to be returning to an area I know so well and look forward to working with existing clients and further expanding Lycetts’ client base in the Borders.”

Mr Innes will be working with existing clients as well as developing new business. Before he started his career in insurance, he spent a short time as a wine merchant in Gloucestershire, where developing good client relationships was also crucial. As part of his career development with Lycetts, he has achieved the Certificate of Insurance (CII) qualification and is now working toward the next stage which is the Diploma (Dip CII).