Roxburghe Hotel set to be sold to  Bespoke group

Roxburgh Estates has announced it will sell one of its landmark properties next month.

The ownership of the 22-bedroom Roxburgh Hotel and Golf Course, based in Heiton, near Kelso, will transfer to Bespoke Hotels – the largest independent hotel group in the UK – at the end of July.

The Duke of Roxburghe said: “I am delighted that we have reached agreement with Bespoke, knowing that they have exciting plans for the future and will invest significantly in the business.

“We look forward seeing the Roxburghe grow in the years ahead under new ownership and achieving our long-term vision of a high-quality resort destination.

“We strongly believe the Roxburghe has a secure and successful future under Bespoke Hotels’ management.”

While hotel management experts ICMI will no longer be in charge at the hotel, the Duke said that the staff at the hotel and golf course will retain their jobs.

In 2010, planning consent was granted for 60 holiday lodges, a new clubhouse and conversion of the existing clubhouse to a 10-bedroom dormy house, all of which stood as a key factor in Bespoke’s strong interest and decision to acquire the business.