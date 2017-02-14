Richard’s now freewheelin’ at Peebles Hydro after redundancy

The flowing spring water that was once used to treat the ailments of guests at a Peebles Hotel is now being used to wet their whistles.

Peebles Hydro has joined forces with a local entrepreneur to set up a microbrewery on the grounds of the historic hotel.

The one-man brewhouse, paid for by a local crowdfunding campaign, has set up home in the hotel grounds by Richard White.

Richard said: “After being faced with redundancy, it seemed like the perfect time to start a new venture and with some fantastic support I began Freewheelin’ Brewery.

“We’ve settled in well to our new home at Peebles Hydro and have been busy brewing a selection of craft ale for casks and bottles and are getting a fantastic response.

“We’ve had guests pop in for an informal tour and everybody has been really interested in what we’re doing, and I’m looking forward to developing this partnership.”

Occupying an old joinery building, the microbrewery has been taking advantage of the spring water from the slopes of Dunslair Heights to brew up a range of craft ales, which are sold in the bar and shop at Peebles Hydro as well as several other pubs across the region.

Richard set up Freewheelin’ Brewery Co. in his garage in 2012 after taking redundancy from a 30-year career in manufacturing and computing.

A crowdfunding campaign by friends, family and the local community helped Richard raise enough to move into a small unit in Peebles in 2013 before taking up residence in the grounds of Peebles Hydro in the summer of 2016.

Since then, he’s been busy perfecting three successful ales and has recently released three more limited edition brews to celebrate the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Patrick Diack, general manager the 19th century hotel, said: “This has been an exciting partnership and we’re delighted to have Freewheelin’ Brewery calling Peebles Hydro home.

“We’re committed to supporting local community projects and with our natural supply of one of the most important ingredients in beer, water, it seemed only fitting for them to join us here at Peebles Hydro.

“The three beers have been very well received here at Peebles Hydro and our sister hotel The Park, with many visitors enjoying an ale at the bar or taking one of the special gift-packs available in the shop home with them.

“With three more beers to celebrate the Six Nations, our guests can get behind Scotland with a truly-Scottish craft ale!”

