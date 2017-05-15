RBS continue as title sponsor

The Royal Highland Show has raised almost £500,000 in sponsorship, an increase of almost £50,000 on the previous year, for its 2017 event.

Title sponsor The Royal Bank of Scotland continues to support the Show and the agricultural industry in Scotland.

A number of other major sponsors - Marks & Spencer, Greenspan Energy, Quality Meat Scotland, McFadyens Contractors, Peter D. Stirling Ltd, Lactallis McLelland, Highland Wagyu and Harbro - have confirmed their renewed support for the event, which attracted nearly 190,000 visitors in 2016.

Trade exhibitor Scot Heat and Power is looking to increase its existing presence at the Show by becoming a major sponsor this year of the renewables area.

Pollock Farm Equipment Ltd are sponsoring the Ayrshire section of the Show to mark their 150th attendance as a trade exhibitor.

Graham Gillespie is also returning to sponsor one of the Showjumping competitions for the 36th year in a row.

The appeal of The Royal Highland Show has attracted sponsorship from as far afield as New Mexico. Julie and Gunter Roskosh are sponsoring the female section of the Clydesdales this year in memory of Paul Cooper, who did so much for the breed in the USA.

Other new sponsors this year include K. Paxton Blacksmiths, Baxters Food Group, The Supreme Group, Avant Tecno UK Ltd, Broil King, Halbeath Farm and Dairyflow.

Keith Brooke, RHASS chairman, said: “Sponsorship support is vital to the continuing growth and success each year of the Royal Highland Show and offers sponsors a unique opportunity to reach both rural and wider communities.”

With over 1,000 trade stands across there’s plenty of choice on offer. This year, a new Country Living Pavilion will add even more luxury independent brands to the Show’s shopping selection.

The Royal Highland Show takes place from June 22-25 at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, organised by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).