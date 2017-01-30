Proposals being drawn up for new Jedburgh homes

Plans are being drawn up to build 28 affordable homes in Jedburgh.

Houses offering two, three and four bedrooms, plus a block of flats, are being proposed by Kelso-based building firm M&J Ballantyne for a site to the east of Howden Drive and rear of Howdenburn Court.

The plans, submitted by Galashiels-based Aitken Turnbull Architects on behalf of Eildon Homes, also include pedestrian and road links to potential future phases of the housing development.

The houses would be arranged to promote pedestrian and bike access, with shared parking areas providing 56 spaces for vehicles.

Access to the development would be off Howdenburn Drive.

The 28-home estate proposed is part of a larger potential site identified within Scottish Borders Council’s current local development plan.

The 28 homes proposed would be made up of 17 with three bedrooms, eight with two bedrooms, one with four bedrooms and two flats with two bedrooms.

Jedburgh Community Council has already expressed its support for the development.

Its secretary, Susan Elliot, said: “We have no objections to this application and indeed welcome the new development.”

In a report to councillors, council landscape architect Jim Knight added: “The site is the northern part of a larger paddock of grassland on the south east side of Jedburgh.

“It is gently to moderately sloping, with the south eastern site boundary roughly coinciding with the top of an existing ridge.

“The principle of development is already established, and the proposed layout seems appropriate.”

The planning application will be considered by the council over the coming weeks.