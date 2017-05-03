Property firm’s new MD is based in the Borders

Land and property firm H&H has named the head of its Borders-based office as managing director for its growing land agency business, H&H Land and Property.

James Murphy, who joined the business last October to open a new office and establish a team in Newtown St Boswells, took up the post last month.

Mr Murphy joined H&H Land and Property in the newly-created role of principal director after the group acquired John Swan and took over Newtown St Boswells auction mart last year, creating the UK’s biggest livestock auction mart business and increasing the group’s presence in Southern Scotland and Northumberland.

The Newtown St Boswells office held its formal opening at the end of March, marking the completion of a four-office network, including Durham and Kendal, with its hub at Carlisle. Mr Murphy now assumes responsibility for overseeing the company’s growth and performance across the north of England and southern Scotland.

A member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS), and RICS registered valuer before joining H&H, James was head of estates for the ANM Group. Previously, he worked in private practice in Scotland as a senior land agent.

Mr Murphy said: “At the moment the farming economy is reasonably positive, but it will soon have to address the inevitable consequences of Brexit, which will mean big changes for farmers. I know that as a company with a very strong team, offering an extensive of range of professional agricultural and rural services, we are ideally positioned to advise our customers on whatever the eventual replacement is for the common agricultural policy and what the implications on their business might be.

“To support H&H Land and Property’s ongoing expansion, I will be working closely with all of our land agency and estate agency offices, ensuring that I have an in-depth understanding of our customers across all industry sectors and geographical areas.”

H&H Land and Property has increased its turnover, now some 50% higher than five years ago, with significant potential for income growth from Newtown St Boswells and Kendal, alongside the longer -established branches at Carlisle and Durham.

Brian Richardson, chief executive officer of H&H Group, said: “James has a clear remit to build on the highly-qualified team we have within the business to ensure that we support farmers and the wider community across the areas in which we operate.”

He added: “As a group we are working to significantly grow all our businesses in the coming years and are looking forward to the future with confidence and build upon the excellent base with strong teams in each of our four offices.”