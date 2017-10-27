Print firm forced to close, leaving 15 staff out of work

The closure of Meigle Printers in Tweedbank Industrial Estate last Friday has left its 15 staff looking for new jobs in the run-up to Christmas.

The Southern understands the company’s employees were asked to leave the premises after turning up for work as normal on October 20 as company boss Keith Johnston took the business into voluntary liquidation.

The company, which has printed leaflets, brochures and posters for local businesses and clubs for over 40 years, is now in the hands of administrators KPMG.

Meigle Printers managing director Mr Johnston and his wife Karen are listed as its sole directors.

Mr Johnston spoke this week of his “great sadness and regret” at the closure.

Scottish Borders Council convener and Leaderdale and Melrose councillor David Parker told the Southern: “I am extremely sorry to hear the sad news that this long-established and well-run Borders company has ceased trading.

“Meigle Printers was recognised Borders-wide and beyond for providing a very high quality of service, and the company worked hard to deliver first-class printing and graphics work.

“I know that Keith and the team took a great pride in their work and had an excellent relationship with many local clients, and there will be sadness in the Borders that the company has ceased trading.

“The print industry is one of the most challenging and difficult industries to be involved in now with the advent of electronic media and large-scale bulk printers.

“I have spoken with the economic development team at Scottish Borders Council, who will now liaise with the company to offer any support that the public sector can to try and find alternative employment for those affected by this announcement.”

Borders MP John Lamont said that he will be in touch with liquidator KPMG to ensure staff are being looked after as best they can.

He told us: “This is really disappointing news for the Borders and will be distressing for the 15 staff and their families, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.

“Details are still unclear, but I will be contacting the liquidators to check enough is being done to support the staff through this difficult time.”

It appears the company was still trying hard to stay open in the days leading up to the closure, with orders continuing to be taken.

The Southern also understands a new member of staff was taken on just three weeks before the closure.

One of the company’s customers, who wishes to remain anonymous, and is liaising with the liquidators for the return of their artwork said: “I have heard from other customers like myself that their original artwork was also taken in by the printers just days before it closed, and now they have no access to get it back.

“The staff only had 15 minutes’ notice to leave the printers, so they weren’t to know, but I’m sure the managing director would have known for much longer, and it was their choice not to tell staff or customers and carry on employing new staff, and taking orders right up until closure.”