Plans unveiled for former mill

Plans for a residential development at a former mill in Innerleithen have been unveiled.

Edinburgh-based Whiteburn Projects propose 44 new build houses and flats to be built at the site of the old chapel street Caerlee Mill.

That includes a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses and cottage flats, to be sold on the open market.

Dating back to 1778, the category B-listed Brodie’s Mill formed the nucleus of the mill, which closed for good in 2013.

The company is now also exploring solutions for that building together with the other associated listed buildings retained on the site.

The developer hopes the development will add to the vibrancy of the established community.

Roger Bainbridge, responsible for design and delivery, told the Southern: “With our Caerlee Mill project we hope to show that new-build housing can be designed and delivered with consideration for the heritage of the site at the heart of our proposals .

“Our homes have been designed with an emphasis on natural daylight and comfortable living.

“We have worked with City Architecture Office, Goodson Associates Engineers, Doig and Smith and Scottish Borders Council to create a development which encompasses the best of the design guidance and place making policy.

“We believe that Caerlee Mill offers and opportunity to live in an incredible location in the heart of Innerleithen.

“It is our aim to offer desirable homes where people want to live, in a place where they will be proud to contribute to its future legacy.”

Whiteburn’s project director, Eve McCurrich, added: “We’re at the start of a very exciting process for Caerlee Mill and we are exploring a range of options for the mill buildings.

“I’d be happy to hear from anyone who has sound ideas for the listed buildings which are retained within the site.

“We’re really keen to engage with the local community and will be attending Innerleithen Pipe Band Championships on September 9, to ask public opinion on the ideas, my door is open for suggestions that we can consider.”

The original five-storey block of Caerlee Mill was built by philanthropist Alexander Brodie, of Traquair, for £3,000 and was one of the Borders’ first textile units of its type.

At its peak, it had around 400 workers.

Last run by Caerlee Mills Ltd., the mill closed its doors back in April 2013, putting all 33 employees without a job.