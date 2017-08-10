Plans for new garage development revealed

Plans have been unveiled for a major overhaul of a Borders garage and car salesroom set to create more than 20 jobs.

Border Motor Group hopes to relocate Lawrie’s Garage in St Boswells to a new development on land next to its Toyota showroom in the village.

Lawries Garage in St Boswells.

The group, also trading in Carlisle and Dumfries, hopes to build a new car showroom and workshop, offices, petrol filling station, shop and cafe on a 2.44-hectare site west of the village, off the A68.

The existing Lawrie’s Garage, including a workshop, showroom and petrol station, was bought by Border Motor Group in 1999.

Expansion since then means it has outgrown its existing buildings and site, so they no longer meet the standards set by the company’s brand partners, putting the long-term future of the business at risk if it is unable to raise its game. It abandoned initial plans to redevelop the current site due to the cost of upgrading the aged building and the impact it would have on the sustainability of the site.

The firm also warned that the site’s fuel station no longer complies with accepted standards and would eventually have to close if not relocated.

The Toyota Centre in St Boswells.

Instead, it hopes to create a new showroom and workshop, petrol filling station, shop and cafe behind its existing Toyota centre.

The planned new development would secure the jobs of of the firm’s current 80 staff across both Lawrie’s and Border Toyota and provide scope for creating a further 20-plus jobs in the future, according to the company.

If approved, it also promises improved access to the A68 and would resolve the current issues posed by vehicle transporters having to stop on the main road during pick-up and drop-off times.

It is proposed that the existing Lawrie’s Garage site be redeveloped for housing, also creating more parking and storage space for the existing Toyota centre.

If the plans are approved, it is hoped that work on the development would begin early next year.

The group will engage in a public consultation as part of the planning process. For details, call Ferguson Planning on 01896 668 744 or email tim@fergusonplanning.co.uk