Plans for £11.3m investment in forest site take step forward

Plans for a new £11.3m holiday development near Peebles took a step forward this week with the submission of a planning application for dozens of cabins there.

The investment in new woodland cabins and cycle trails at Glentress Forest is expected to generate £1m a year for the Borders economy and create 60 jobs.

The project, a joint effort by Forest Enterprise Scotland and Forest Holidays, would see the creation of 56 woodland cabins, a new walking route and new mountain bike trails.

The application submitted to Scottish Borders Council this week will be subject to further consultation on top of that already carried out as part of the Glentress masterplan.

If approved, a new mountain bike skills area will be built, along with several new biking taster trails, around the Glentress Peel development at Castle Hill.

Forest Holidays plans to put up private-sector investment of £10m for the project, with the other £1.3m coming from Forest Enterprise Scotland.

The plans have already been welcomed by VisitScotland, Scottish Government rural economy and connectivity secretary Fergus Ewing and by Mid Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for business and economic development.

All say the development would bring a major boost to the region’s tourism industry and wider economy.