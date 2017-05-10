Nicola launches academy to share tricks of the trade

Borders beauty salon owner Nicola Couperthwaite is now sharing the knowledge that has made her business one of the best in the country.

The 27-year-old launched a training academy at her Peebles salon, called At First Sight Beauty, two weeks ago, and she claims it is the only one of its kind in the Borders.

She said: “We offer level-two and three beauty qualifications on a fast-track basis, which means you will get your certificate within 12 weeks, and it’s fully accredited.

“I also offer one-day, one-on-one courses on things like lash extensions, which are proving quite popular.

“There are currently no beauty training centres within the Borders, other than at Borders College in Galashiels, and it does not offer one-day courses.”

Indeed, Nicola says that all her courses are on a one-to-one basis.

She said: “That way, the student gets the absolute best out of their training.

“There’s no set course dates either, as my courses are completely flexible around them and their commitments and busy lives.

“All courses come with a kit included in the price and they also get a complimentary welcome gift.”

Nicola’s business, in Eastgate, was a finalist for the title of beauty salon of the year in 2015 and 2016 at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards, and she herself was a finalist for beauty therapist of the year in 2015 in the same ceremony.

What’s more, she is currently a finalist in the British Hair and Beauty Awards for the titles of beauty salon of the year and beauty therapist of the year, reaching the final four in each category.

The finals are being held on Wednesday, June 7.

Since starting the salon four and a half years ago, Nicola has been looking for ways to pass on her knowledge about how to look good, and she has started writing blogs for her website.

Since then, she has been been contacted by an online women’s health and well being magazine impressed by her advice and asked to write blogs for it too.

For more details, go to www. atfirstsightbeautyandacademy. com