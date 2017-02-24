New paint firm could be a charity’s crowning glory

Hard-hit Hawick has received a much-needed boost with the opening of a new business this week.

Crown Decorating Centre opened its doors at Burnfoot Trade Park yesterday.

And with the town having been hit with a series of closures in recent months, including Turnbull’s cafe and deli only last week, the news couldn’t be more timely.

And experts at the new town premises are wasting no time in spreading a little cheer and showing support for the local community by helping to spruce up a local building which is in need of some TLC.

Manager Tony Carr is appealing for community groups which would love to paint their premises but can’t find the funds for a makeover, to get in touch. He’s offering up to 50 litres of high quality Crown paints - up to a maximum value of £500 - to a deserving cause, and will also offer his expert advice to help the group choose the best paint for the job.

Tony said: “While we are new to Hawick, the Crown Decorating Centres network prides itself on being part of the communities where we do business. It’s great to give something back so we want to find an organisation that will really benefit from our help.

“We understand that charities and community groups have so many demands on their budgets these days that decorating and making a building look its best can sometimes fall down the priority list.

“However, we know that a newly painted community centre or charity venue can make a world of difference to visitors and regulars – making it fresh, inviting and giving a real feelgood factor.

“I’m sure there are dozens of community groups out there that would benefit from a makeover, so we want to hear from them, and then the team at our store will select a deserving cause to receive the consignment of paint along with expert advice on what products will create the best finish.”

To enter the Crown Decorating Centre Community Appeal, send details of your community group, what you do and what painting project you’d like to carry out, to hawick@crownpaints.co.uk and mark your email ‘Crown Community Appeal’. Alternatively, you can post entries to Unit 4, Burnfoot Trade Park, Burnfoot Industrial Estate, Hawick, TD9 8SL. You’re welcome to send pictures of the potential project too.

The only criteria is that you are a not-for-profit organisation and based within 15 miles of the Hawick store.

The deadline for entries is Saturday, March 11.

Crown Paints is owned by Danish decorative and protective coatings company Hempel, who employ over 6,000 people and operate in more than 80 countries, employing 1,250 people.