Last fall of the hammer at Swan and Turner

After more than 40 years of trading, Jedburgh is to say farewell to a renowned antiques business next month as Swan and Turner’s auction room closes its doors.

More than 700 lots will go under the hammer at the final sale on Saturday, February 11, from 10am at the High Street auction room.

The business originally opened in the early 1970s as R&M Turner’s antique shop before a merger to become Swan and Turner auction room, part of Harrison and Hetherington (H&H) nine years ago.

Brian Richardson, chief executive of the H&H Group, said: “It is extremely disappointing that a saleroom which has become so well established in the Borders has to close its doors.

“As our present lease arrangements are due for renewal, we have carefully considered and reviewed the finances of the operation and have decided we were unable to commit ourselves to a further period of running the saleroom from the Jedburgh premises.”

The auction room will remain open until the end of March to allow for the sale goods to be collected.

H&H will continue to run weekly sales from its auctions rooms in Carlisle.